What will the new rules for weddings be on May 17?

What will the new wedding rules be next week? Picture: Getty

When will weddings go back to normal in England and what will the new rules be on 17 May?

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm later today (May 10) that the third stage of lockdown-easing will go ahead on May 17 as planned.

This will come as welcome news to many planning to tie the knot this year, as it means that the rules on weddings will change to allow more guests and options for your big day.

Here's everything you need to know about the planned rule changes to weddings.

From May 17, up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings and receptions at a Covid-secure venue indoors or outdoors (including private gardens for receptions).

The rules will also apply to funerals, and other life events like bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings from May 17. Picture: Getty

What are the current rules on weddings?

Currently, before the rules change on May 17, weddings are limited to 15 people (including the couple tying the knot), and receptions must take place outdoors.

When will weddings be allowed to continue as normal?

The government has said that it plans to lift all legal restrictions on weddings from June 21, meaning that - if that date goes ahead - weddings will go ahead as normal from then.

All legal restrictions on weddings are due to be lifted on June 21. Picture: Getty

When Mr Johnson, who is engaged to partner Carrie Symonds, was asked by The Sun in March if he was planning a summer wedding, he replied: "The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy."

All lockdown-easing is subject to the state of coronavirus in the country, with Boris Johnson saying it will be driven by 'data not dates', saying that it will be depend on the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

