When are gym classes allowed in England?

When can gym classes start in England? Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

When can spinning and other gym classes start in England? Find out when they might be able to resume under lockdown rules.

Gyms in England were permitted to reopen on April 12 in line with the second stage of the coronavirus lockdown roadmap.

Indoor exercise classes, however, are not currently allowed - and this are due to resume at a later date.

Here's your need-to-know about when they could go ahead again.

Read more: When do soft plays reopen in England?

Gyms were allowed to reopen their doors on April 12. Picture: Getty

When are gym classes allowed in England?

The earliest possible date that indoor gym classes will be able to resume is May 17.

When unveiling his 'roadmap', Boris Johnson stressed that all lockdown-easing would be driven by 'data not dates' and be subject to the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

Under current lockdown restrictions, gym classes with groups of up to 30 people are allowed to take place outside.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi previously explained that outdoor sports could return before indoor gyms because coronavirus transmission rates are much lower outside.

Read more: All the new rules customers in England must follow when pubs and restaurants open on April 12

Speaking to Heart's sister station LBC, he said: "The simple way to look at this is that outdoor is safer and therefore we prioritise versus indoor.

"Outdoor sports – tennis, golf, outdoor organised team sports, grassroots football – will go back on March 29."

What are the rules for gyms opening on April 12?

All gyms opening on April 12 will need to make sure they have taken Covid-safe precautions and allowed for social distancing.

People visiting the gym will only be able to work out alone or with members of their household.

NOW READ:

Full list of everything you can do on April 12 as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen