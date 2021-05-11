All the businesses allowed to open on May 17 in England - and those which must stay shut

11 May 2021, 07:06

Businesses across England can finally open again
Businesses across England can finally open again. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What businesses can open on May 17 and which ones must stay shut? Boris Johnson has announced the new lockdown rules...

Boris Johnson outlined the next stage of lockdown plans in England this week.

During a press conference, the Prime Minister confirmed from May 17 pubs and restaurants can open indoors, while cinemas and theatres will be allowed to welcome customers.

Overnight stays will be allowed for groups of up to six people or two households, while hugging close friends and family has been given the green light.

Visit gov.uk for more information

"It’s precisely because of your efforts that I can confirm today we have met our four tests for further easing of lockdown in England,” Mr Johnson told the public.

But what businesses are allowed to open on May 17, and which must stay shut? Here’s what we know…

Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown easing
Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown easing. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Full list of everything you can do from May 17 - including sitting in pubs and going to the cinema

What businesses can open on May 17?

  • Pubs (indoor seating)
  • Restaurants (indoor seating)
  • Steam rooms
  • Saunas
  • Cinemas
  • Bingo halls
  • Children's play areas
  • Hotels, hostels and B&B's
  • Bowling alleys
  • Gyms (group exercise classes)
  • Sports stadiums (with capacity)
  • Theatres
  • Concert halls (with social distancing limits)
  • Museums and galleries
  • Adventure playgrounds and activities
  • Amusement arcades
  • Casinos
  • Skating rinks
  • Entertainment venues
  • Model villages
  • Snooker and pool halls
  • Trampolining parks
  • Water parks
  • Indoor visitor attractions at theme parks and film studios
  • Indoor attractions at zoos, safari parks and aquariums
  • Indoor attractions at botanical gardens, greenhouses and biomes
  • Indoor attractions at sculpture parks
  • Indoor attractions at landmarks
  • Indoor attractions at stately or historic homes and castles
  • Conference centres and exhibition halls

What businesses have to remain closed on May 17?

  • Nightclubs
  • Large events

Clubbing won't be allowed until at least June 21 as it is difficult to make the venues Covid secure.

Only a limited number of larger events will be allowed to start up again.

Indoor events will have a capacity limit of 1,000, or 50%, whichever is fewer, while outdoor events will be able to welcome up 4,000 or 50% capacity.

Seated outdoor events, such as football matches, will be capped at 10,000 or 25%.

Read More: What will the new rules for weddings be on May 17?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ballymurphy inquest: Reaction as ruling finds ten people killed were innocent

UK & World

Julia James's dog takes part as police reconstruct PCSO's final moments

UK & World

Greensill lobbying scandal: The texts ex-PM Cameron sent to Sunak, Gove and top officials to lobby for Greensill

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The couple have showed off the incredible transformation

Parents turn abandoned garden into incredible kids adventure park using Facebook bargains

Lifestyle

The full cast of Three Families

Three Families cast: Who is in the drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Masked Dancer characters have been revealed...

The Masked Dancer UK costumes - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

TV & Movies

Who is Anthony Boyle?

Who is Anthony Boyle? Here’s where you’ve seen the Danny Boy actor before

TV & Movies

Wendy's restaurant is returning to the UK

Full list of Wendy's opening in 2021 as restaurant chain returns to UK after 20 years

Lifestyle

Freddie Fox plays Tony Kroesig in The Pursuit of Love

Recognise Tony Kroesig from The Pursuit of Love? Here's where you've seen actor Freddie Fox before

TV & Movies