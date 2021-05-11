All the businesses allowed to open on May 17 in England - and those which must stay shut

Businesses across England can finally open again. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

What businesses can open on May 17 and which ones must stay shut? Boris Johnson has announced the new lockdown rules...

Boris Johnson outlined the next stage of lockdown plans in England this week.

During a press conference, the Prime Minister confirmed from May 17 pubs and restaurants can open indoors, while cinemas and theatres will be allowed to welcome customers.

Overnight stays will be allowed for groups of up to six people or two households, while hugging close friends and family has been given the green light.

"It’s precisely because of your efforts that I can confirm today we have met our four tests for further easing of lockdown in England,” Mr Johnson told the public.

But what businesses are allowed to open on May 17, and which must stay shut? Here’s what we know…

Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown easing. Picture: PA Images

What businesses can open on May 17?

Pubs (indoor seating)

Restaurants (indoor seating)

Steam rooms

Saunas

Cinemas

Bingo halls

Children's play areas

Hotels, hostels and B&B's

Bowling alleys

Gyms (group exercise classes)

Sports stadiums (with capacity)

Theatres

Concert halls (with social distancing limits)

Museums and galleries

Adventure playgrounds and activities

Amusement arcades

Casinos

Skating rinks

Entertainment venues

Model villages

Snooker and pool halls

Trampolining parks

Water parks

Indoor visitor attractions at theme parks and film studios

Indoor attractions at zoos, safari parks and aquariums

Indoor attractions at botanical gardens, greenhouses and biomes

Indoor attractions at sculpture parks

Indoor attractions at landmarks

Indoor attractions at stately or historic homes and castles

Conference centres and exhibition halls

What businesses have to remain closed on May 17?

Nightclubs

Large events

Clubbing won't be allowed until at least June 21 as it is difficult to make the venues Covid secure.

Only a limited number of larger events will be allowed to start up again.

Indoor events will have a capacity limit of 1,000, or 50%, whichever is fewer, while outdoor events will be able to welcome up 4,000 or 50% capacity.

Seated outdoor events, such as football matches, will be capped at 10,000 or 25%.

