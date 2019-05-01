Wizz Air accused of being ‘sexist' by passengers over the plane's safety card

1 May 2019, 14:36 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 14:41

The airline has come under fire for their use of a scantily-clad woman on their safety cards
The airline has come under fire for their use of a scantily-clad woman on their safety cards. Picture: @timnotron

The airline has come under fire after many baffled passengers shared images of their 'sexist' safety cards

Budget airline Wizz Air has been subject to a lot of online criticism after an image was shared of the safety cards provided.

The plane's in-flight safety procedures were depicted on a cartoon-style instructions card, that featured a very curvy woman in an unnaturally tight dress, posing in a rather sexual manner.

Many of the airline's passengers have taken to Twitter to voice their options on the images
Many of the airline's passengers have taken to Twitter to voice their options on the images. Picture: PA

A Twitter used named Laura Watkin shared a snap of the card, branding it "sexist" and joking that the bare legs depicted would "result in some serious chafing on the emergency slide"

She added the hashtags 'body con' 'stereotype' and 'jobsforwomen'.

Read more: EasyJet plane searched by police after a security threat in Glasgow

Laura attracted a lot of attention on her Tweet, with many responding with their views on the controversial information card.

They were mostly angered men, who unsurprisingly came to the defence of Wizz Air, calling Laura "sad" and a "snowflake" for making a lighthearted comment highlighting the inappropriately over-sexualised body type which reinforces female stereotypes.

However, Laura wasn't alone in her confusion towards the strangely sexual drawings, as other Twitter users posted images of the same information card, all equally baffled over the sexual slant.

The men who shared their own images seemed to be a bit more clued up about how oddly sexual the drawings actually were.

Wizz Air haven't responded to any of the negative Tweets and have been approached for comment by Heart.co.uk

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry: Netherlands visit ramps up anticipation for royal baby

UK & World

Hayfever season is here

6 budget friendly ways to beat hay fever symptoms this Spring
Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry’s latest schedule has fans convinced Meghan Markle has already given birth

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers

Celebrities

The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry

Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

Lifestyle

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

Lifestyle

Eric Pollard

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

TV & Movies

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch This Morning

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare

Celebrities