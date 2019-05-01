12-Year Old Boy Collapses In Lakes

Mountain rescuers went to help a 12-year old boy who collapsed during an expedition in the Lakes yesterday.

He fainted close to Grisedale Tarn, around 4pm.

The group's instructors called in the Patterdale MRT - they got him to a waiting ambulance.

An incident log from the Team read: "At approximately 4.00pm on Tuesday 30 April Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team were called by Cumbria Police to go to the aid of a young man who had collapsed and fainted close to Grisedale Tarn and the Brothers parting stone.

"The young man was part of an organised well equipped expedition group who were due to camp at Grisedale Tarn having set off from a local outdoor centre. The two experienced instructors with the group raised the alarm and were able to look after the young man until the team arrived.

"The Team treat the 12 year old and then stretchered him off the fell to the waiting Land Rover ambulance for onward transport by North West Ambulance Service to Carlisle infirmary."