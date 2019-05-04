270 Bags Of Rubbish In Cumbria Litter Pick

4 May 2019, 10:19 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 10:21

Liter pick

Groups took part across the country.

270 bags of rubbish were collected during the Great Cumbrian Litter Pick.
 
Primary schools, the scouts, and businesses took part at 46 sites just after Easter.
 
One team used paddle boards to pick trash out of lake Windermere; whilst others went "plogging" - that's jogging while litter picking.
 
Head Teacher of Arnside National Primary School, Nick Sharp said: "All of the children at Arnside National Primary School took part - 143 pupils ranging from Nursery to Year 6. We divided the village into sections and as a school, we covered all the main areas. The older pupils litter picked the coastline and beach. Each class collected a bin liner full of rubbish, one lucky pupil finding a £20 note!!
 
"The Year 5 pupils have been prompted to write to manufacturers to encourage them to change their designs and the younger pupils are writing to the local council to request more bins in litter hot-spots. Lots of fantastic work was done and the children loved the idea of helping the village."
 
Ruth Kirk, Landscape Engagement Officer for Friends of the Lake District and organiser of the annual event said: "One of the highlights of this year’s Great Cumbrian Litter Pick has been the enthusiastic engagement of so many children and young people. We can feel really proud and optimistic that our Cumbrian youngsters will become the landscape custodians and influencers of the future! It puts a smile on your face and hope in your heart."
 
The Great Cumbrian Litter Pick will return in Spring 2020.

