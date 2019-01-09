34 Year Old Killed In M6 Crash

9 January 2019, 10:01 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 10:05

Plymouth traffic car

Police have identified the victim of Monday's crash

Police have named the man who died in a crash on the M6 at Kendal on Monday.
 
34 year old Ben Oakley from Shropshire died when his Renault Megan was involved in an collision with a lorry.
 
The driver of the second vehicle - a man in his 40s - was uninjured.
 
Mr Oakley  was pronounced dead at the scene. 
 
Cumbria Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the accident.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's 'productivity puzzle' bugs economy

UK & World

WhatsApp's new update will allow users to reply individually on group chats (stock image)

WhatsApp announces huge change that will affect your group chats forever

News

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton birthday: How the Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her 37th birthday

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News