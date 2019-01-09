34 Year Old Killed In M6 Crash
9 January 2019, 10:01 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 10:05
Police have identified the victim of Monday's crash
Police have named the man who died in a crash on the M6 at Kendal on Monday.
34 year old Ben Oakley from Shropshire died when his Renault Megan was involved in an collision with a lorry.
The driver of the second vehicle - a man in his 40s - was uninjured.
Mr Oakley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cumbria Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the accident.