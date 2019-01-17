Call To Up Police Numbers In South Lakes

Most of the time, just six police officers are on hand to deal with 999 calls in the South Lakes.

Local MP Tim Farron says that's not good enough: "People want to believe and are desperate to see that in the event that they need the police, the police will be there quickly. Not take half an hour or more to respond to a 999 call."

He adds officers often respond on their own instead of in pairs, which is more dangerous.

Big emergencies would see officers being scrambled from up to half an away in Barrow or Carlisle.

Mr Farron said: "It's very, very hard to spread half-a-dozen police officers effectively across an area that is the size of Greater London."

Meanwhile, people in Kendal have been telling us the last time they saw an officer out on patrol.

One woman said: "When we were kids, you know, there always used to be a policeman around.

"They used to have the ones which do it voluntarily - but you don't see many of them about now."

Another woman was less concerned: "I think I'd be more concerned if I saw them - beacause I'd feel like there'd be a reason for them to be here."

Mr. Farron's pushing the Police and Crime Commissioner to commit more resources to Westmorland and Lonsdale.

We're awaiting a response from the PCC.

The South Lakes MP also wants the government to commit more money to policing.

Mr. Farron joined officers for their shift on Friday night, and concluded: "I really appreciated the opportunity to be out and about with local police.

"Their professionalism and dedication were clear to see, and we owe them a great deal for the job they do in tackling crime and keeping us safe.

"But unfortunately, the sad reality is that many areas across my patch will hardly ever see an officer out on patrol because there are simply far too few of them.

"It's crucial that we get more officers down here in Westmorland and Lonsdale for the safety of both local people, and for the officers themselves."