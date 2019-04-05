Calls For Tolerance At Barrow Brexit Meeting

5 April 2019, 11:56 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 11:59

John Woodcock

It's being hosted by MP John Woodcock this evening.

Barrow and Furness MP John Woodcock has urged constituents to respect each another at his Brexit tonight amid signs that some are staying away in fear of an angry confrontation.
 
Mr Woodcock, who has been convinced of the need for a confirmatory public vote on any deal, wants to hear directly from voters ahead of another crunch week in parliament.
 
He urged people not to be intimidated from having their say at the public meeting tomorrow.
 
"People understandably feel very strongly on both sides of the Brexit debate but I was dismayed to get messages from some constituents saying they were not going to come to my meeting because they were intimidated by the angry atmosphere surrounding the issue. Things have indeed got a bit heated on social media but I know that Barrovians won't want anything to do with the kind of aggressive confrontations that were witnessed outside parliament last week, deliberately stoked up by far right groups.
 
"You are entitled to be angry about the mess the country is in and tell me as your MP to my face what you think I should be doing. Likewise, I am looking forward to putting across why I have reluctantly come round the idea that the only route out of this impasse is giving the public the chance to vote on the Prime Minister's deal or another variant that can get a majority in the House of Commons. 
 
"I know we can do that in a way that respects everyone in the room and I hope people of all views will not be put off coming along."
 
 The Brexit forum will be held from 7.30pm at St George's church hall, Barrow-in-Furness and will be moderated by the Mail's Amy Fenton. 

