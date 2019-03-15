Chamber Says Stay Ready For No Deal

15 March 2019, 06:16 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 06:18

Chief Exec Cumbria CoC Rob Johnston

Cumbria's Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to still prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit.

That means getting the right paperwork for imports and exports.

While MPs voted to rule out leaving the EU without an agreement this week, it wasn't legally binding.

Chief Exec Rob Johnston said: "We are concerned that businesses might be misled by reports that MPs have ruled out a no-deal Brexit.

"It remains the legal default position unless Parliament either approves a withdrawal agreement or revokes Article 50 to stay in the EU permanently. It could happen on March 29th.

"In that event customs declarations, export documents and Certificates of Origin will be required for EU trade.

"We know from our recent Brexit-preparedness survey that many Cumbrian business simply aren't ready.

"Our biggest concern is that thousands of businesses have yet to apply for an Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number.

"This will be needed to import from or export to the EU. It typically takes three days to get an EORI number although that may increase if demand soars."

Rob added: "This is one of the most comprehensive resources for Brexit planning available anywhere. It's updated daily and I'd urge all businesses to take a look."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan officially leave Kensington Palace to create a new household

Royals

Man shot dead by police during 'intelligence-led operation' in Birmingham

UK & World

Macaulay Culkin's comments on the Michael Jackson child abuse claims have resurfaced following the release of Leaving Neverland

Macaulay Culkin comments on Michael Jackson sex abuse claims resurface after Leaving Neverland documentary

Music

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News