Chamber Says Stay Ready For No Deal

Cumbria's Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to still prepare for a 'no deal' Brexit.

That means getting the right paperwork for imports and exports.

While MPs voted to rule out leaving the EU without an agreement this week, it wasn't legally binding.

Chief Exec Rob Johnston said: "We are concerned that businesses might be misled by reports that MPs have ruled out a no-deal Brexit.

"It remains the legal default position unless Parliament either approves a withdrawal agreement or revokes Article 50 to stay in the EU permanently. It could happen on March 29th.

"In that event customs declarations, export documents and Certificates of Origin will be required for EU trade.

"We know from our recent Brexit-preparedness survey that many Cumbrian business simply aren't ready.

"Our biggest concern is that thousands of businesses have yet to apply for an Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number.

"This will be needed to import from or export to the EU. It typically takes three days to get an EORI number although that may increase if demand soars."

Rob added: "This is one of the most comprehensive resources for Brexit planning available anywhere. It's updated daily and I'd urge all businesses to take a look."