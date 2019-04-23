Lancs Police Horse Dies After Hitting Metal Pole

23 April 2019, 06:13 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 06:18

Morecambe

Morecambe was injured outside Bloomfield Road yesterday afternoon

A Lancashire police horse has died after being injured in Blackpool.
 
Police horse Morecambe came into contact with a metal pole on Seasiders Way at around 5:20pm today following the Blackpool vs Fleetwood football fixture.
 
As a result he suffered a serious injury to his stomach and despite receiving urgent medical attention from a vet, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
 
Morecambe’s rider has been taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with some injuries.
 
It is believed he fell into the side of a horse box after Morecambe was injured.
 
There are no suspicious circumstances, this was a tragic accident.
 
Ch Insp Sue Bushell of Lancashire Constabulary’s Mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.
 
“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.
“Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague at this extremely difficult time.”

