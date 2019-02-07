MP Asks Northern For Half Price Tickets

The South Lakes MP says traveling with Northern Rail should be half price on a Saturday.

Tim Farron says it'd go a long way to tempting Lakes and Furness Line passengers back, after months of strike action.

Yesterday, the RMT union and Northern reached an agreement over the future role of guards.

“Thank goodness common sense has prevailed and the RMT and Northern have come to an agreement.

“The last sixth months have been an absolute nightmare for passengers here in Cumbria and across the North West who wanted to travel on a Saturday.

“As a result of the disruption, thousands of passengers will have been put off from travelling on the Lakes and Furness Lines for fear of no trains at all.

“There needs to be a big effort made to get people back on the railways and Northern could do this right away by offering half price travel on Saturdays.”