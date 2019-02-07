Murder Investigation In Preston

The body of a woman was found in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into a murder in Preston.

Officers were called at 2am this morning (Thursday, February 7th) to the report of an altercation on Pope Lane in the Moor Nook area.

Emergency Services attended and the body of who was initially believed to be a man was found close to junction with Village Drive.

It is now known that the body is a woman, however, she has yet to be formally identified.

DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “We are still at the very early stages of our investigation and our priority is getting in contact with the woman’s family.

“We know that she has been the victim of a brutal assault and we have a number of detectives working on finding out exactly what has happened to her. I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time to get in touch as soon as possible as you could have vital information that could help our investigation.

“The woman’s body remains where it was found whilst we carry out our forensic inquiries and this could take some time. I would like to reassure local residents that we are trying to keep disruption in the area to a minimum and we have stepped up patrols. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer.”

A 25 year old man from Preston was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.