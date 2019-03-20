Northern Delays Some Airport Services

Northern's delaying the full roll out of its direct train services between Barrow and Manchester Airport.

There were due to be 20 services running by May - that's 10 each way.

But the operator's still waiting to bring in its new trains, so there'll only be 11.

Independent Furness MP John Woodcock, who chairs the Cumbria Better Connected campaign group, said: “This latest delay on new trains and through services will be like a blow on a bruise for long suffering passengers on the Furness line: it will feel much worse because it lands on top of all the broken promises and chaos that have already been suffered.

“After years of terrible service, our economy urgent needs those new carriages and through trains to the airport. Passengers will be very wary of trusting Northern when they say that this latest setback should last for weeks rather than months but it is fair to say that reliability is improving under new management so fingers crossed they will resolve this quickly.”

Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern said: “We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible rail service for our customers and our new timetables include extra services, as well as providing improved stability and reliability.

“As part of the new timetable we had originally proposed to run 10 services a day, each way, between Barrow and Manchester Airport. Unfortunately this has not been possible in time for May, and we will, temporarily, run six services from Barrow to the airport and five from the airport to Barrow.

“We do, however, still plan to bring in 10 services each way and aim to bring these in as we introduce our brand new trains – during late spring and summer.

“Our planned improvements between Windermere and Manchester Airport are unaffected and, from May, will be running four trains per day in each direction. ”

Chris added: “We fully understand the frustration of customers in Cumbria, but can assure them that we remain committed to delivering improved journeys, more choice and flexibility, and a better experience across our network.”