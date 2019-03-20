Northern Delays Some Airport Services

20 March 2019, 06:15 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 06:19

One of Northern's new trains

Northern's delaying the full roll out of its direct train services between Barrow and Manchester Airport.

There were due to be 20 services running by May - that's 10 each way.

But the operator's still waiting to bring in its new trains, so there'll only be 11.

Independent Furness MP John Woodcock, who chairs the Cumbria Better Connected campaign group, said: “This latest delay on new trains and through services will be like a blow on a bruise for long suffering passengers on the Furness line: it will feel much worse because it lands on top of all the broken promises and chaos that have already been suffered.

“After years of terrible service, our economy urgent needs those new carriages and through trains to the airport. Passengers will be very wary of trusting Northern when they say that this latest setback should last for weeks rather than months but it is fair to say that reliability is improving under new management so fingers crossed they will resolve this quickly.”

Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern said: “We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible rail service for our customers and our new timetables include extra services, as well as providing improved stability and reliability.

“As part of the new timetable we had originally proposed to run 10 services a day, each way, between Barrow and Manchester Airport. Unfortunately this has not been possible in time for May, and we will, temporarily, run six services from Barrow to the airport and five from the airport to Barrow.

“We do, however, still plan to bring in 10 services each way and aim to bring these in as we introduce our brand new trains – during late spring and summer.

“Our planned improvements between Windermere and Manchester Airport are unaffected and, from May, will be running four trains per day in each direction. ”

Chris added: “We fully understand the frustration of customers in Cumbria, but can assure them that we remain committed to delivering improved journeys, more choice and flexibility, and a better experience across our network.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Theresa May to request only 'short delay' to Brexit in letter to EU

UK & World

James Harden makes NBA history as Houston Rockets beat Atlanta Hawks for third straight win

Sport

Very hot drinks linked to 90% higher risk of oesophageal cancer, says study

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jamie and Louise pictured in 2016, a year before their split

Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

Showbiz

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale

Showbiz

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities