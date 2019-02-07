"Please Just Come Home"

7 February 2019, 15:16

SANDRA

Family of missing Lancashire woman appeal for her to come home.

The family of a woman missing from Darwen are appealing for information to help find her.
 
Sandra Chadwick, 64, was last seen at about 4pm on January 12 at her home address on Hilton Road and there has been no contact since.
 
She is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, skinny build, short black hair, possibly wearing a blue weather-proof coat and bleached jeans.
 
Police believe Sandra may have travelled out of the area and may possibly be sleeping rough. Sandra may introduce herself to others by a different name, possibly Ann.
 
In a statement, Mrs Chadwick’s family said: “Mum, it’s been nearly four weeks now since you’ve been gone, there is nothing we can’t sort out as a family.
 
“Please just come home, we all love you very much and we need our mum with our family.
 
“If you see this message, please just get in contact with someone. All our love, your three loving sons.”
 
Det Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sandra’s disappearance is very concerning and despite several appeals for information about her whereabouts, we have yet to find her.
 
“I would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at Sandra’s picture. Have you seen Sandra or a woman matching her description?
 
“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to helping to find her.
 
“Furthermore, I would ask Sandra, if she sees this appeal, to come forward and let us know she is safe and well.”

