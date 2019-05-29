Tour Of Britain Coming Back To Cumbria

The Tour of Britain cycle race will return to Cumbria.

The route's been announced, and Stage 4 from Gateshead will finish with a climb up Beast Banks in Kendal in September.

It's the fourth time the Tour's visited the town.

The route will take the event through several western Yorkshire Dales communities in Cumbria for the first time, including Brough, Kirkby Stephen, Sedbergh and Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Transport, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Cumbria will again be hosting the Tour of Britain, especially as the race will be taking in a number of communities in Eden and South Lakeland for the first time. I’m sure this will bring another huge boost to our economy and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the county’s magnificent landscape and scenery to a worldwide television audience.”

Commenting on the announcement, OVO Energy Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett said, “Cumbria has become a cornerstone of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, thanks to its beautiful scenery, testing climbs and passionate support.

“We are delighted that this year’s route will take in new parts of the county and new climbs, while also enabling us to use the iconic finish in Kendal that has become one of the most popular with cycling fans in the UK. The Cumbria stages of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain never fail to produce dramatic racing, and this year’s will be no different.”