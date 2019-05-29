Tour Of Britain Coming Back To Cumbria

29 May 2019, 11:09 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 11:12

Tour of Britain stage 4 Finish

The Tour of Britain cycle race will return to Cumbria.

The route's been announced, and Stage 4 from Gateshead will finish with a climb up Beast Banks in Kendal in September.

It's the fourth time the Tour's visited the town.

The route will take the event through several western Yorkshire Dales communities in Cumbria for the first time, including Brough, Kirkby Stephen, Sedbergh and Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Transport, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Cumbria will again be hosting the Tour of Britain, especially as the race will be taking in a number of communities in Eden and South Lakeland for the first time. I’m sure this will bring another huge boost to our economy and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the county’s magnificent landscape and scenery to a worldwide television audience.”

Commenting on the announcement, OVO Energy Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett said, “Cumbria has become a cornerstone of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, thanks to its beautiful scenery, testing climbs and passionate support.

“We are delighted that this year’s route will take in new parts of the county and new climbs, while also enabling us to use the iconic finish in Kendal that has become one of the most popular with cycling fans in the UK. The Cumbria stages of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain never fail to produce dramatic racing, and this year’s will be no different.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

A galaxy not so far, far away: Disneyland prepares to open Star Wars universe

Showbiz

Arsenal fans wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts stopped by police in Baku 'for their safety'

UK & World

Mother 'heartbroken' after surgeons remove wrong fallopian tube

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

All women have a freckle on their left boob, according to the internet

Apparently all women have a freckle on their left breast... have you?

Food & Health

How to make the perfect Gin

You've been drinking Gin & Tonic wrong your entire life

Food & Health

David Tennant is starring in new Amazon drama Good Omens

When is Good Omens released on Amazon, who’s in the cast with David Tennant and what’s the trailer?

TV & Movies

Katie Price with kids Junior and Princess

How many kids does Katie Price have, who are their fathers and how old are her children?

Celebrities

Gillette praised as they make history with shaving advert featuring transgender man

Gillette praised as they make history with shaving advert featuring transgender man

TV & Movies

Gregg welcomed son Sid into the world

Gregg Wallace shows off newborn son Sid after years of struggling to conceive

Celebrities