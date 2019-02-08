Two Jailed In Another County Lines Case

Two drug dealers have been jailed for a combined seven years, after a police vehicle was rammed in Kendal.

Billy Johnson and Stephen Ayrey were in a stolen car when police boxed them in in Kirkland in early December.

Johnson was behind the wheel and smashed his way out, almost hitting a cyclist.

The pair were later tracked down, having ditched a thousand pounds worth of heroin and cocaine.

The men, from Manchester, admitted possession with intent to supply - Johnson further pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

They were sentenced this morning (FRI), when Judge James Adkin observed there was a feature of "county lines drug dealing" to the men's offending.

Johnson, of Reginald Street, Eccles, Manchester, was jailed for 45 months, and Ayrey, of The Gardens, Eccles, Manchester, for 40 months.