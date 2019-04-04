Woman Dies After Lake Road Crash

4 April 2019, 10:40 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 10:41

Cumbria Police

There's a witness appeal to a fatal crash on the A591 yesterday (Wednesday).

It happened on the Lake Road stretch near the Low Wood hotel, around 2.30pm.

Two cars - a Vauxhall and a Honda - collided.

A woman in her 80s who was a passenger in the Vauxhall was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary by helicopter, but later died.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "Cumbria Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A591 Lake Road.

"The collision occurred near to the Low Wood Hotel shortly before 2.30pm yesterday (3 April 2019) and involved two cars which were travelling in opposite directions – a Vauxhall and a Honda.

"A woman aged in her 80s who was travelling as a passenger in the Vauxhall was airlifted to the RLI but has subsequently died.

"The driver of the Vauxhall car – a man in his 80s – was also taken to RLI with minor injuries.

"Both the driver and the passenger are local to the area.

"The four occupants of the Honda also suffered minor injuries.

"The road was closed until shortly after 9pm.

"Anyone who witnessed this collision but has yet to come forward is asked to contact police referencing incident 104 of 3 April 2019."

