Woman Dies After Morecambe Accident

17 April 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 13:13

The 18 year old died a week after being knocked down

A woman has died following a collision in Morecambe last week.
 
Police were called around 5.30am on Wednesday 10 April to reports a woman had been involved in a collision with a Jaguar car on Lancaster Road.
 
The woman, aged 18, who can now be named as Shannon Campbell, from Morecambe, suffered serious head, neck and back injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
 
She sadly died in hospital yesterday (16 April).
 
The driver of the Jaguar, a 54-year-old man from Morecambe, was not injured.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.
 
The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.
 
PC Simon Grounds of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Shannon's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.
 
“We have spoken to several witnesses following the incident but would encourage anyone who saw what happened and has yet to speak with police to contact us. Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage, please get in touch as soon as possible.

