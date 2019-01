Woman In Serious Condition After Barrow Accident

A man was also injured in the collision on Abbey Road yesterday.

More details about yetserday's accident in Barrow have now been released.

Two pedestirans were hurt when they were knocked over on Abbey Road at 5:30pm yesterday (2nd January).



The driver of the Peugeot 208, a 79-year-old man from Barrow, was uninjured during the incident.



The pedestrians were a 79-year-old man and woman, also from Barrow.

The male pedestrian suffered minor injury and was taken to Furness General Hospital. He has now been discharged. The female pedestrian was taken to Preston Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.



Abbey Road remained closed whilst police investigations took place and police would like to thank those effected by the road closure for their patience and support.