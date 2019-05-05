Dashcam footage saught in Parbold murder

Lancashire Police are asking any drivers in the Parbold Hill on Wednesday area who have a dashcam to come forward.

Police were called around 5.25pm on Wednesday, May 1, after a body was found in a wooded area off Parbold Hill.

While formal identification has yet to be carried out, the body is believed to be that of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

On Saturday night, officers were granted an extended 36-hour period to question the teenager.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and are keen to speak to anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage from the Parbold Hill area.

Officers want footage from motorists of any cyclists, particularly those riding mountain bikes, between 1pm and 5.30pm on Monday, April 29.

Mr Davies was reported missing from home on April 30 but the last confirmed sighting is at about 2pm on Monday, April 29, on Station Road in Parbold, near to the railway bridge.

A post mortem examination has been carried out and the cause of death has been established but for operational reasons we cannot disclose this at this time.

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We recognise the impact this investigation has had in the Parbold area and would like to offer our reassurance that Lancashire Police is putting all its resources into finding the person responsible for Alex’s murder.

"Everything which can be done will be done. We are working with partners and the community to find out what has happened.

"While we have made an arrest, we continue to appeal for information. This includes asking for dashcam footage from motorists, particularly any footage of cyclists on mountain bikes, between 1pm and 5.30pm on April 29, in the Parbold Hill area."