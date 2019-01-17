Third death after M58 crash

A 91-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a four-vehicle crash on the M58 motorway more than a week ago.

The pile-up happened in queueing traffic after an earlier collision on the M58 near Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, which claimed the lives of a 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy.

Police were called to the second incident at about 10.10am on January 8 following reports of an accident involving a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and two cars - an Audi and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 91-year-old woman from Orrell, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries. She was taken to Aintree Hosptial for treatment but died on Wednesday.

The van driver, a 52-year-old man from Golborne, suffered chest and back injuries, while a passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old man from Radcliffe, suffered a minor head injury.

A 38-year-old man from Bradford, the driver of the Audi, suffered a fractured skull, facial fractures and head injuries.

All of the casualties were treated at Aintree Hospital, Lancashire Police said.

Sergeant Steve Wignall said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman involved, as well as those who died following the earlier collision on the M58.

"We are continuing to appeal for information about both collisions and would urge anyone who has any information, and is yet to speak to police, to come forward."

Joe Cairns, 14, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, and Anne Kerr, 50, Southport, died in the earlier collision at about 9am.

They were travelling in a minibus transporting pupils and staff from a special needs school in Ormskirk.

An HGV driver, a 31-year-old-man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released under investigation pending further inquiries.