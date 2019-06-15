This is how much water you should drink a day

The NHS Choices website recommends drinking 1.2 litres of water daily (six to eight glasses). Picture: Stock image

Find out if you're drinking enough water

Our bodies are made up of approximately two thirds water, and given that we're constantly losing water from our bodies, primarily through urine and sweat, it's important to stay hydrated in order to avoid dehydration. But what is the magic number of glasses of water we should be drinking per day?

Our bodies use water in all of its cells, organs and tissues to help regulate its temperature and maintain other bodily functions. Picture: Stock image

NHS Choices recommends drinking 1.2 litres of water daily (six to eight glasses). However, the guidelines add: "In hotter climates, the body needs more than this. We also get some fluid from the food we eat." On average, the food we eat is thought to contribute about 20% of our fluid intake.

Food such as cucumber is high in water content and will increase your overall water intake. Picture: Stock image

Although there are guidelines in place, the amount of liquid to drink is also dependant on each individual's needs and on their health, age, size and weight, as well as activity levels.

Water, lower fat milk and sugar-free drinks, including tea and coffee, all count towards liquid consumption.

Drinks other than water also contribute to the recommended 1.2 litres. Picture: Stock image

Maintaining water balance is essential for survival. The average water loss is around 1.2 to 1.5 litres per day and drinking little and frequently is often the best way to stay hydrated.

When your total water content goes below a certain level, thirst kicks in. For the majority of people, there probably isn’t any need to worry about water intake. The thirst instinct is very reliable so that you don’t need to consciously think about drinking water.

That said, certain circumstances may call for increased water intake such as during times of increased sweating. This includes exercise and hot weather, especially in a dry, hot climate.

Keep hydrated during hot weather. Picture: Stock image

If you’re sweating a lot, make sure to replenish the lost fluid with water. Athletes doing very long, intense exercises may also need to replenish electrolytes along with water.

Sip water little and often throughout the day to stay hydrated. Picture: Stock image

So if you're looking to get into an exercise regime to get yourself beach body ready, or if you'll jump straight back into sun worshipping when it finally does comes out, make sure to keep yourself topped up with plenty of water.

