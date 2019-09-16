UK weather: British heatwave set to last another two weeks with temperatures reaching 26C

British heatwave set to last another two weeks with temperatures reaching 26C. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It appears we haven’t seen the last of the hot weather quite yet.

Last weekend’s weather encouraged Brits to the beach as temperatures reached 25C on Sunday in same areas.

And while many people thought of it as the last of the summer weather, it appears we’re in for more hot weather.

The UK is set to bask in an Indian summer, with temperatures potentially rising to 26C.

The UK is set to have two weeks of sun before temperatures turn cooler. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, the UK will enjoy another two weeks of sunshine before the Autumnal temperatures creep in.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts told The Sun that high pressure is expected to dominate this week, keeping the weather dry and settled.

She said: “Much of this week is looking generally fairly quiet and settled.

“There will be sunny spells widely from Tuesday, with high pressure and a lot of tropical air being drawn up.”

Helen continued: “It's a definite change after an unsettled early September.

“And the week from September 23 also looks like remaining fairly settled with high pressure, although the North-West may see some more unsettled weather at times.”

