13 year old boy killed after crash in Plymouth

Devon and Cornwall police say they were called out to Plympton just after 8.20pm last night.

A 13-year-old boy has died after a crash in Plymouth.

Police were called just after 8:20pm on Tuesday 3rd April, following a collision involving a BMW and a boy who was riding a micro scooter.

It happened on Sandy Road in Plympton.

The boy was taken to Derriford hospital, where he died.

A 29-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Devon and Cornwall police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 with information, quoting log number 739 of 3 April.