Global's Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal raises £1.7 million

Global’s Make Some Noise, Heart's charity, has so far raised £1,711,241 for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Global’s Make Some Noise launched an Emergency Appeal to raise money for small charities helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers. The Emergency Appeal Week took place last week featuring a range of special fundraising activities.

Last week, listeners across Global’s radio stations were given opportunities to win some spectacular prizes. Stormzy gave listeners the chance to attend and meet him at his next UK tour date, as did Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams. Whilst, Little Mix gave Heart listeners the chance to join them for an exclusive video chat in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

On Heart Breakfast, Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden urged all of you to get behind fundraising heroes from small charities around the country. Jamie & Amanda’s Charity Challengers took on walking, running, dancing, cycling, climbing and canoeing challenges throughout the Appeal week.

Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Craig David, Noel Gallagher, Chris Martin, Olly Murs, Tom Walker and Gary Barlow were just some of the artists who backed the Appeal and donated prizes to Global’s Make Some Noise charity auction.

Our presenters also donated a range of prizes; Heart Breakfast Showbiz presenter and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts gave away the chance to win a virtual dance tutorial; Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden donated her iconic ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire’ bespoke money ballgown dress. A virtual cookery class courtesy of Heart’s Kelly Brook was on offer, as was a virtual cocktail making class with Spencer Matthews and Heart’s Vogue Williams, as well as a virtual fitness class with Heart’s Mark Wright.

Very.co.uk have created a limited edition charity T-shirt donating a proportion of the sales to Global’s Make Some Noise. The T-shirt slogan ‘Love and Hope – In this together’ reflects the sentiment of the Emergency Appeal and is now on sale via Very.co.uk. Kindred, have created a rainbow collection of items from face masks to caps, totes bags and baby items, donating all NET proceeds to Global’s Make Some Noise. Whilst, ToyAid, is running a campaign until the end of June asking people to “Buy Toys for Make Some Noise.”

Emma Bradley, Director of Global Goodness, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who has come together with Global’s radio brands in recognition of small, local charities doing vital work in our communities. The work of these organisations has never been of higher importance since the outbreak of Coronavirus. Together, we have raised a phenomenal amount so far but these charities will continue to need our support in the months ahead as demand for their services grows further. The pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on our communities, but we can support those in need by helping small charities continue their critical work.”

Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal is still open to donate.

Since its launch, Global’s Make Some Noise has raised over £20 million for incredible charities and projects. Global’s Make Some Noise Emergency Appeal is supported by HSBC UK.

Thank you for your incredible support.

#MakeSomeNoise www.makesomenoise.com