Bid for Amanda Holden's red catsuit... and support Heart's charity Global's Make Some Noise

Amanda Holden is auctioning off her red catsuit for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

Amanda Holden's fashion sense never fails to turn heads - and now you could own one of her most iconic outfits of 2019.

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden is auctioning off the glamorous red catsuit that she wore to launch her charity skydive fundraising campaign in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Earlier this month, Amanda jumped out of a plane at 13,000 feet with her mother Judy, 69, her sister Debbie and 17-year-old Charlotte, a beneficiary of a charity helped by Global’s Make Some Noise called Holding on Letting Go.

Amanda wore the catsuit to launch her fundraising challenge and it quickly became famous after making front page headlines across the nation.

Head over to eBay now to place your bid!

ALL of the money raised for the slinky red all in one will go towards Global’s Makes Some Noise, which funds and empowers projects and small charities across the UK that change young lives.

