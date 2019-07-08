Join our presenters and take on Heart’s Big Skydive

8 July 2019, 07:39 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 08:51

Join our listeners and presenters for a charity skydive
Join our listeners and presenters for a charity skydive. Picture: Heart
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Are you up for the challenge of a lifetime?

Amanda Holden has CONFIRMED that she will be participating in Heart's Big Skydive, and you can too!

Join Heart presenters and listeners across the UK and take to the skies to help change young lives.

Amanda confirmed this morning that she'll be doing the charity skydive
Amanda confirmed this morning that she'll be doing the charity skydive. Picture: Global

Experience the thrill of skydiving from 10,000 feet, whilst raising money for Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

You can book in your tandem skydive from September 2019 and make it even bigger by jumping with friends, family or colleagues.

Help raise some money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise
Help raise some money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

If you're keen to take part, the registration fee is just £70 which will reserve your place at a skydive centre with our partner, Skyline.

We also ask you to pledge to raise a minimum of £395 for Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, which funds and empowers projects across the UK helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

We’ll guide you through your fundraising up to the big day and once you hit your target, you’ll get a Heart’s Big Skydive t-shirt.

There are a number of different skydiving centres across the UK if you want to join us
There are a number of different skydiving centres across the UK if you want to join us. Picture: Heart

You'll need to find out where your nearest skydive centre is in order to take part, and we have a full list on the Big Skydive website.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience!

BOOK NOW

Global’s Make Some Noise For small charities that change young lives.

Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

It can be very isolating for them and their family.

Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.

