Watch the moment Magaret Coetzer tells her mum she's won £1,000,000!

28 April 2023, 14:57

Magaret Coetzer tells her mum she's won £1,000,000!

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Magaret Coetzer called her mum in South Africa to tell her some very big news!

Magaret Coetzer's life changed forever on Friday when she won £1,000,000 with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire.

The epic moment happened at Heart HQ where Magaret was joined by husband AJ who, like her, could not believe what had happened when she opened the vault box and read the magic words.

One of Magaret's Million Pound Dreams was to take her husband and daughter – Alex, 9 - to see her family in South Africa. Now, that dream can come true!

After she became a millionaire, Magaret and AJ joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden in the Heart studio where they managed to get her mum on the phone to tell her the happy news.

Watch the amazing moment in the player above.

Catch-up with Heart's Make Me A Millionaire grand final on Global Player here.

