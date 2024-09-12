Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Heart announces three new radio stations. Picture: Global

By Heart

The UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, Heart, adds Heart Love, Heart Musicals and Heart 10s to its existing decades stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart 00s.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heart 10s follows the huge success of Heart’s decades stations, including Heart 80s which has a massive 1.8 million listeners, while Heart has an incredible 12.8 million listeners.

Adam O’Neill presents Heart 10s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Global Player, DAB in London, and on smart speakers and online across the UK.

Heart Love promises the biggest love songs from the biggest artists including Adele, George Michael, and Lewis Capaldi.

And finally, Heart Musicals will turn up the feel good on all the biggest showstopping tunes from the greatest musicals.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has launched a record-breaking 12 brand new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history all going live across the UK today!

The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well as smart speakers, web and on smart TVs.

Alongside the new Heart stations are: Capital Anthems, Classic FM Calm, Classic FM Movies, Radio X Chilled, Radio X 90s,Radio X 00s, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul.