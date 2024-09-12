Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

12 September 2024, 08:10 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 08:40

Heart announces three new radio stations
Heart announces three new radio stations. Picture: Global
Heart

By Heart

The UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, Heart, adds Heart Love, Heart Musicals and Heart 10s to its existing decades stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart 00s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart 10s follows the huge success of Heart’s decades stations, including Heart 80s which has a massive 1.8 million listeners, while Heart has an incredible 12.8 million listeners.

Adam O’Neill presents Heart 10s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Global Player, DAB in London, and on smart speakers and online across the UK.

Heart Love promises the biggest love songs from the biggest artists including Adele, George Michael, and Lewis Capaldi.

And finally, Heart Musicals will turn up the feel good on all the biggest showstopping tunes from the greatest musicals.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has launched a record-breaking 12 brand new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history all going live across the UK today!

The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well as smart speakers, web and on smart TVs.

Alongside the new Heart stations are: Capital Anthems, Classic FM Calm, Classic FM Movies, Radio X Chilled, Radio X 90s,Radio X 00s, Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Listen to your favourite Heart stations

Heart 70s
Heart 80s
Heart 90s
Heart 00s
Heart 10s
Heart Dance
Heart Musicals
Heart Love

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Showbiz

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Showbiz

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Showbiz

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

Showbiz

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode

Showbiz

Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

Showbiz

James Earl Jones in 2013

Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

TV & Movies

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Showbiz