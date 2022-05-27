Live Exclusive

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Follow the live blog as the Million Pound Final unfolds!

Keep up to date with what's happening during the Million Pound Final here! Picture: Heart

The final of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is here, and we've got all the live updates for you as the Million Pound Final takes place at Heart HQ.

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022 is almost finished – but first we need to name a winner!

The Million Pound Final is taking place in London at Heart HQ today, where one of our 39 finalists will walk away with a life-changing £1,000,000.

From luxury holidays to new homes, every one of our finalists has a dream of what they would do if they took home the cash prize. But, only one can win!

As well as watching the live final on Global Player, you can also follow along here on the live blog as we bring you updates as they happen.

8:13AM: Our first three finalists are NOT millionaires

Kerrin Harris, Darren Groombridge and Dan Cook were the first three people into the Million Pound Vault. Sadly, all three boxes read 'I am NOT a millionaire' meaning we are yet to find out the winner of the life-changing £1,000,000.

7:59AM: Amanda is in the vault!

Amanda has arrived in the vault! The Million Pound Final will kick off in less than one minute.