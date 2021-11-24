Exclusive

Little Mix super fan, 9, gets unforgettable surprise on Heart Breakfast

By Heart reporter

Watch Ellie's knowledge of her favourite girlband is put to the test...

We love a surprise on Heart Breakfast (remember when we brought Ed Sheeran in to duet with a little superfan?) and today Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden pulled off another emotional moment.

They welcomed Little Mix fan Ellie, 9, to the studio to take part in a special quiz to see just how much she knew about Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwell.

But unbeknown to the adorable year 5 student, she was going to do more than just answer questions... she was going to meet the girls themselves!

Watch the full video in the player above to see the brilliant surprise...

