Amanda Holden says Heart listeners' stories inspired new NHS charity single Over The Rainbow

Amanda Holden has released a new charity single in aid of NHS Charities Together. Picture: Amanda Holden

The multi-talented presenter revealed she has been working on a very special - and secret - project.

Amanda Holden is the latest big-hearted celeb to step up and help the NHS' ongoing battle against coronavirus - and she says she was inspired by Heart listeners' stories.

The Heart Breakfast presenter announced on this morning's show that she is releasing a charity single, a cover of Wizard of Oz classic Over The Rainbow, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

She recorded the song for her forthcoming album, which will be released later this year, and came up with the idea to release it as a fundraiser just last week.

Amanda exclusively told Heart.co.uk: "I’ve always said how amazing the NHS are, they have quite literally saved my life, as they have for thousands of others.

"Hearing all the amazing people calling in to Heart sharing their stories from the front line has made me prouder than ever to be supporting the NHS in this way.

The rainbow has given us all a ray hope during this weird time but I’m hopeful life will be better on the other side as we all become more united as one."

The colourful drawings popping up in windows across the UK, alongside the message of hope behind the lyrics, meant Over the Rainbow felt particularly apt to Amanda.

Amanda Holden presents Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston every weekday from 6:30am - 10am. Picture: Heart

Amanda explained the poignant meaning behind the beautiful song, adding: “Life has taken a really funny turn but one thing that I think has become really clear is that we are all in this together. And more than ever, we've reconnected with love and hope during this time.

"This campaign and the NHS mean a lot to me because, as I’m sure you’ve read over the years, they've saved my life.

"They’ve saved my sister's life after she was in a car accident. And, of course, our son Theo was born sleeping at an NHS hospital where all the staff were utterly extraordinary and treated us with so much empathy and love.

"I feel like I owe them so much. I feel like we all owe them a debt now and of course for the future to come.

Amanda models one of M&S charity T-shirts. Picture: Amanda Holden

The gorge t-shirts are £9.50 each, and also come in men's sizes. Picture: Amanda Holden

"Last year, I recorded a version of Over The Rainbow. It’s a song I used to sing as a girl with my nan and grandad and one I love to sing with my daughters, Lexi and Hollie."

M&S shoppers might recognise that that the artwork for Amanda's new single is the same as their range of charity T-shirts - and it is no coincidence.

M&S has designed a special rainbow T-shirt in support of the NHS, with 100% of the profits of the £9.50 top going direct to NHS Charities Together.

Amanda has been a longtime ambassador of the quintessential British brand, and it was after a meeting with them last week she realised they could work together.

She added: "The wonderful team at Marks & Spencer have designed these beautiful rainbow t-shirts with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

"When Marks & Spencer and I were chatting last week we remembered this song and lyrically it feels more relevant now than ever.”

