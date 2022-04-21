Exclusive

Amanda Holden celebrates the Queen's 96th birthday outside Buckingham Palace

21 April 2022, 09:30

Amanda Holden rallied together some royal fans to sing Happy Birthday to The Queen today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden joined some royal fans today as she went down to Buckingham Palace.

In celebration of the Queen’s 96th birthday on April 21, Jamie Theakston spoke to Amanda live from outside the palace.

Talking to her co-host, Amanda said: “I am feeling the party vibes and I have got a whole pile of people feeling the party vibes.”

After calling on some eager passersby, the whole group then burst into a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ especially for Her Majesty.

This comes as it was revealed The Queen will travel to Sandringham in Norfolk to celebrate her special day.

The monarch will stay at her late husband Prince Philip’s former home, Wood Farm, where he lived following his retirement in 2017.

She is expected to be joined by members of the royal family over the weekend to celebrate.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Mattell have released a new Barbie inspired by the Queen

The Queen gets her own Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Lifestyle

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe viewers have the same thoughts on the finale

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe viewers 'furious' over final Anne Darwin scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her coral midi dress

Celebrities

The Wanted have shared an emotional video tribute

Tom Parker fans heartbroken as The Wanted share emotional video tribute

Celebrities

Kelsey made a tribute to her husband Tom Parker at his funeral

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays subtle tribute to ‘soulmate’ at his funeral

Celebrities

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now

Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Netflix could introduce adverts soon

Netflix is planning to introduce adverts in new subscription plan

Netflix

Domenica is said to have called Andrew 'attractive' on MAFS Australia

Secret Married at First Sight Australia storyline involving Domenica and Andrew 'cut from show'

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's funeral took place today

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says she will 'treasure every moment' in funeral eulogy

Celebrities

Tom Parker's coffin is carried into the church by The Wanted bandmates

Tom Parker's coffin carried into church by The Wanted bandmates

Celebrities

Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair

Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair with Ken Barlow

TV & Movies

Hundreds of Tom Parker fans have lined the streets to say goodbye to the star

Tom Parker fans line the streets in tribute to The Wanted star at his funeral

Celebrities

Anne Darwin has said she isn't enjoying The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: Anne Darwin is 'not enjoying' ITV drama

TV & Movies

Merlin Griffiths has had surgery to remove a tumour

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths updates fans after bowel cancer surgery

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Omnes

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black daisy mini dress for £65

Celebrities