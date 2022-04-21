Exclusive

Amanda Holden celebrates the Queen's 96th birthday outside Buckingham Palace

Amanda Holden rallied together some royal fans to sing Happy Birthday to The Queen today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden joined some royal fans today as she went down to Buckingham Palace.

In celebration of the Queen’s 96th birthday on April 21, Jamie Theakston spoke to Amanda live from outside the palace.

Talking to her co-host, Amanda said: “I am feeling the party vibes and I have got a whole pile of people feeling the party vibes.”

After calling on some eager passersby, the whole group then burst into a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ especially for Her Majesty.

This comes as it was revealed The Queen will travel to Sandringham in Norfolk to celebrate her special day.

The monarch will stay at her late husband Prince Philip’s former home, Wood Farm, where he lived following his retirement in 2017.

She is expected to be joined by members of the royal family over the weekend to celebrate.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

