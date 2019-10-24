Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden tops radio league with 4.6m listeners

24 October 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 09:26

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the biggest commercial radio breakfast show
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the biggest commercial radio breakfast show. Picture: Heart

We want to thank all our listeners for elevating Jamie and Amanda to the top of the latest RAJAR figures.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the biggest commercial radio show in the UK - with 4.6 MILLION listeners.

Since joining Global earlier this year, listeners have heard radio newcomer Amanda track down her first boyfriend; read out hilarious texts from her mum; take on a terrifying skydive for Global's Make Some Noise; and interview a slew of famous guests - and ask them some typically cheeky questions.

It seems Amanda has also had a blast, saying: “I’m so happy and proud. The team at Global are absolutely incredible and make coming in to work each day an absolute joy.

"A big thank you to our wonderful listeners up and down the country for tuning in each morning and getting involved to make it so much fun.”

Tune in to Jamie and Amanda every weekday morning from 6am - 10am on Heart.


How To Listen To Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

'Smuggled' has been postponed by Channel 4

Channel 4 pulls controversial reality show Smuggled after 39 bodies are found in Essex lorry

TV & Movies

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her fertility struggles

Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as she opens up about fertility struggles after years of partying

Celebrities

Coronation Street fans were in tears last night

Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist

TV & Movies

Emma Bridgewater's new Halloween collection will make you wish it was autumn all year round

Pumpkin mugs, plates and bowls that are too cute just for Halloween

Lifestyle

Peter Andre has insisted starring in Thriller is "all about the music"

Peter Andre defends himself over role in musical Thriller following Michael Jackson's sex abuse allegations

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans were shocked by Nate's bombshell

Emmerdale’s Nate finally revealed as Cain’s son - but fans are predicting another Dingle twist

TV & Movies