Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden tops radio league with 4.6m listeners

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the biggest commercial radio breakfast show. Picture: Heart

We want to thank all our listeners for elevating Jamie and Amanda to the top of the latest RAJAR figures.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the biggest commercial radio show in the UK - with 4.6 MILLION listeners.

Since joining Global earlier this year, listeners have heard radio newcomer Amanda track down her first boyfriend; read out hilarious texts from her mum; take on a terrifying skydive for Global's Make Some Noise; and interview a slew of famous guests - and ask them some typically cheeky questions.

It seems Amanda has also had a blast, saying: “I’m so happy and proud. The team at Global are absolutely incredible and make coming in to work each day an absolute joy.

"A big thank you to our wonderful listeners up and down the country for tuning in each morning and getting involved to make it so much fun.”

