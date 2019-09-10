Unemployment Rates Up In Scotland

10 September 2019, 11:28

More Than Twenty Applicants For Every Job In London
More Than Twenty Applicants For Every Job In London. Picture: Getty

Unemployment in Scotland has risen by more than 20% to stand at 110,000, new figures have revealed.

The latest figures, covering the period May to July, showed an increase of 19,000 in the jobless total - up by 20.6% on the previous three months.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots in work fell by 33,000 over the quarter to 2,669,000.

The employment rate among the working age population - those aged between 16 and 64 - fell by one percentage point from the previous quarter to 74.9%

In contrast across the UK employment rate was measured at 76.1% - the joint-highest total since comparable records began in 1971.

As well as having a lower employment rate than the UK, the figures, published by the UK Office for National Statistics, showed Scotland now has a higher unemployment rate.

In Scotland, the unemployment rate was 4%, compared to 3.8% in the UK as a whole.

The number of men out of work rose from 51,000 in the February to April to 62,000 in May to July.

There was also a rise in female unemployment over the period, from 40,000 to 48,000.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amazon Fulfilment Center In Sosnowiec

Dunfermline Amazon Tours Highest In Europe

Local News

Princess Charlotte is only four but is full of personality

Princess Charlotte given the nickname 'Warrior Princess' at nursery because of 'feisty personality'

Royals

Johnny Depp defends Dior advert accused of being racially insensitive

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's first 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

McFly fans OUTRAGED over band's 'big announcement' after three-year hiatus

Music

Argos have urgently recalled the high chairs over safety fears

Argos urgently recall high chair over fears it could collapse with baby in it

Lifestyle

Here's how to get tickets to McFly's comeback gig

McFly at London's O2: Here's how to get tickets to the band's comeback gig

Events

Holly's Zara blouse is in the sale

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Zara blouse in the sale

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has slammed the idea of James Bond as a woman

GMB viewers divided as Piers Morgan blasts the idea of James Bond being a woman

TV & Movies

Buffalo is one of New York State's hidden gems

Seven brilliant things to do in Buffalo, New York... including eating wings and seeing Niagara Falls

Travel