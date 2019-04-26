What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death? The Cranberries lead singer tragically died aged 46

Artists Perform For Spanish TVE Show. Picture: Getty

The Irish singer was pronounced dead on January 15, 2018, after being found unresponsive at the Park Lane Hilton Hotel in London

Dolores O'Riordan died early last year of a "tragic accident".

The Cranberries lead singer was found unresponsive on January 15, 2018, submerged in the bath in her room at London's Park Lane Hilton hotel.

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan died in 2018. Picture: Getty

What was Dolores O'Riordan's cause of death?

A report by coroner Shirley Radcliffe revealed that Dolores died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

The pop star, who was found dead in her hotel bath wearing her pyjamas, had drunk an excessive amount of alcohol but had no injuries or evidence of self harm, expert witnesses said.

Radcliffe told an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court that the death of the Irish star, who was raised near the city of Limerick, was an "accident".

PC Natalie Smart, who was there in the moments following the discovery of Dolores' body, told the court: "I saw Mrs O'Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water."

Five miniature bottles and a bottle of champagne along with containers of prescription drugs were found in her room, the inquest heard.

Toxicology tests confirmed that although Dolores only had "therapeutic" amounts of medication in her bloodstream, she was more than four times over the drink-driving limit.

Her mother, brother and sister-in-law were present at the inquest, which explained how she was found unresponsive in the bathroom and confirmed dead at 9.16am on January 15, 2018.

The tragic accident marked the end for the political singer, who although had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was reportedly in a "good space" when she died.

Label executive Dan Waite said: "I’ve seen a few things saying she was depressed but she was definitely making plans for the week.”

UK: Zucchero Plays Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Getty

Punk singer Dolores was much loved by fans and music stars alike.

U2 released a statement at the time and said: "She had such strength of conviction, yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us."

Robbie Williams also pledged to never perform his famous hit Angels again following his close friend's passing.

Reflecting on life and death at the time, he said: "Dolores was a tremendously gifted singer and artist. I wonder what’s happening to my world and how I am at this age now where it’s going to keep happening to people I know and love."