Who is Mark Ronson's girlfriend Rebecca Schwartz and when did he split from wife Josephine de la Baume?

Mark Ronson is an award-winning producer who has collaborated with music superstars including Miley Cyrus, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty

With a string of huge hits under his belt including 'Valerie' by Amy Winehouse and 'Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson is one of the most successful music producers of all time

Mark Ronson is best known for his collaborations with some of the music industry's biggest superstars.

With a string of number one hits under his belt, as well as iconic movie soundtracks, Mark has teamed up with a whole host of talent including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Adele, Lily Allen, Nas, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars.

Here's the lowdown on the London-born star, from his relationship history to his net worth.

Who is Mark Ronson and what's his net worth?

Mark Ronson is a music producer, songwriter and DJ.

He was born in London on September 4, 1975, which currently makes him 43 years old.

The music star, who was raised in New York City, studied at NYU then began making a name for himself on the hip hop scene in the 90s.

He released his debut album, Here Comes The Fuzz, in the early 00s, formed his own record label, Allido Records, a year later, then went on to become one of the most successful music producers in the industry.

It's estimated he's worth a whopping $20million (just over £15million).

Who is his girlfriend Rebecca Schwartz?

Mark Ronson is currently dating Saturday Night Live crew member Rebecca Schwartz.

The two stepped out together just before Christmas in 2018 and have been spotted together on several occasions since.

It's not know how the couple met but Mark moved on with Rebecca following the breakdown of his marriage to French singer and actress, Joséphine de La Baume.

Who else has Mark Ronson dated?

Rashida Jones

The music producer was previously in a relationship with Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones.

The two began dating in 2002, became engaged in March 2003 when Ronson used a crossword puzzle to propose, then split in 2004.

Cosi Theodoli-Braschi & Daisy Lowe

In the aftermath of his split from Rashida Jones, the British star was linked to models Cosi Theodoli-Braschi and Daisy Lowe.

Mark Ronson got engaged to Rashida Jones in March 2003 but the couple split just one year later. Picture: Getty

Joséphine de La Baume

While recording hit track The Bike Song, Mark Ronson met French singer and actress Joséphine de La Baume.

The couple got married on September 3, 2011, but Joséphine allegedly filed for divorce in May 2017, which was finalised in October 2018.

Samantha Urbani

Ronson was also rumoured to be dating American singer-songwriter Samantha Urbani, however their split was never publicly confirmed.

What are Mark Ronson's biggest songs?

The British star has released four studio albums and twelve singles, including:

'Valerie' - Amy Winehouse

'Oh My God' - Lily Allen

'Uptown Funk' - Bruno Mars

'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' - Miley Cyrus

'Bang Bang Bang' - The Business Intl.

Mark Ronson won the Oscar for Best Original Song with Lady Gaga for their hit song 'Shallow'. Picture: Getty

How many Oscars has Mark Ronson won?

At the 2019 Academy Awards. the British star won the Oscar for Best Original Song along with Lady Gaga for their hit track 'Shallow'.

The popular single was the soundtrack to 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born.

Ronson hasn't won any other Oscars, but he has won a total of seven Grammy Awards, two BRITs, two Soul Train Music Awards, a Critics' Choice Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and more!