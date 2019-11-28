Why isn’t Melody Thornton reuniting with The Pussycat Dolls?

The Pussycat Dolls are going on a world tour next year, but Melody Thornton isn't joining them...

The Pussycat Dolls finally announced their reunion this morning exclusively on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

But while Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are gearing up for an epic new tour - Melody Thornton will not be joining them.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, lead singer Nicole said: "This is two words - ma-jor. The stars have aligned and the dolls are getting back together, and we're here to announce our reunion tour."

Ashley added: “It’s been 10 years since we got back together and we were all ready to do this.

“It’s taken us a while to get to this place, but we’re all here.”

Read More: Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

But why isn’t Melody joining them and what is she doing instead?

Why isn’t Melody Thornton reuniting with The Pussycat Dolls?

Melody, 35, joined the band in 2003 after she auditioned in front of Christina Aguilera and toured with the band until their split in 2010.

While the star is yet to explain the exact reason she won’t be joining her bandmates, she seems to be working on her own solo projects and recently released a new single called 'Love Will Return'.

She previously said was keen to 'develop her own music', telling The Sun: "For me, I've spent years developing music and funding it myself. I would really like to get music out on my own as a creative person."

Melody - who has also appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebs Go Dating - is planning to record more songs early next year so has got a very busy few months ahead.

Why did Melody Thornton leave The Pussycat Dolls?

Melody was reportedly the only member to have contributed vocals apart from lead singer Nicole on the group's second studio album, but she left shortly after in 2010 to concentrate on her own music.

The star has since reflected on her time in the girl band, and in 2019 she admitted it was “challenging” because she wasn't able to show off her singing voice.

She told Lorraine earlier in 2019: “They said we’re going to have Nicole do all of the recording, you’re going to have to learn and dance with the rest of these girls.

“For me, it really affected my confidence because I wasn’t using my best asset, and people were getting to know me for something that I didn’t do. And I was the weakest dancer, so it was challenging.”

Is Melody Thornton still in touch with The Pussycat Dolls?

Melody previously hinted that she might join the line up, telling the Daily Mail Australia back in July: “I don’t think a Pussycat Dolls reunion is impossible to fathom.

“I love and respect my bandmates, so when the stars align.”

Although, she did also admit being thrown into stardom had a negative affect on her mental health.

“I was introduced via this really huge vehicle, the Pussycat Dolls. No one knew it was going to be as successful as it was,” she said.

“Just no anonymity. You kind of lose track of yourself a little bit. Yeah, I spent time with a therapist and it’s been really good.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Melody's reps for comment.

Listen to the full Pussycat Doll reunion interview, available now on Global Player

Listen to The Pussycat Dolls Reunion Interview