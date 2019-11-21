Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

Chris Martin has said Coldplay are pausing their touring. Picture: PA Images

Coldplay have pledged they won’t go on tour until they can make sure their concerts are better for the environment.

Despite recently releasing new album, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band won’t promote it if they’re shows aren’t “actively beneficial” for the environment.

The 42-year-old told BBC News: “Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally.

“We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral. We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) have spoken out on the plans, with Gareth Redmond-King, the organisation's head of climate change, telling the BBC: "It is fantastic to see world-famous artists stepping up to protect the planet.

"We all have a responsibility to lead by example in the face of this climate and nature crisis - inaction is not an option if we are to preserve our planet for future generations.”

The band are currently across the pond in Jordan where they’ll be performing two shows on Friday which will be streamed live on YouTube.

Coldplay will also perform a one-off gig at the Natural History Museum on November 25 including songs from new album Everyday Life.

The band have pledged to donate all proceeds to environmental charity ClientEarth.

Chris isn’t the one working towards making their tours carbon-efficient, as The 1975 recently pledged to plant a tree for every ticket sold to their UK arena tour in February.

Manager Jamie Oborne announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Really pleased to say we will be planting a tree for every ticket sold!”

The boys have also vowed to stop creating new T-shirts, instead they will just print a new design over unsold merchandise.

“We are not making new shirts for now. Unsustainable,” the band’s frontman Matt Healy announced on Instagram. “This run is all old shirts that we had kept and reprinted.”