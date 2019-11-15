Boyband JLS set for 'comeback' as they reunite for huge tour

By Mared Parry

The X Factor runners up broke up six years ago to pursue individual projects.

Supergroup of the noughties, JLS are set for a huge comeback according to sources, which will undoubtedly send fans wild.

The four-piece band, who were formed on ITV show The X Factor back in 2008 had a great run in the charts and enjoyed a string of hit singles.

The band will reunite after six years apart for a tour. Picture: PA

They finished as runners up to Alexandra Burke on the show, but enjoyed equal success with their hits Beat Again, Everybody in Love and The Club is Alive.

Since splitting, Aston Merrygold, 31, Marvin Humes, 34, JB Gill, 32, and Oritse Williams, 32, have all gone down different paths, with Aston and Marvin enjoying the most individual success with a number of exciting projects on the go.

They're currently in the early stages of setting up a huge reunion tour which could include brand new material.

The band are in talks to agree a new deal for their comeback with all signs looking really promising.

They will return for a tour and it'll hopefully relaunch the band. Picture: PA

An industry source said: “The time is finally right for a comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some personal goals.

“They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time.

“They have the best memories from their JLS days and are champing at the bit to give something back to their fans.

JLS will soon reunite for a tour and fans are buzzing. Picture: PA

“Details are being finalised, but it’s all looking really hopeful and positive. Currently there are just plans for shows and maybe a few new tracks.

“But it if it really takes off for them it could fully relaunch the band.”

Will you be attending the reunion tour?