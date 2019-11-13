Entire Friends cast 'working on reunion special' along with the show's creators

The popular TV show's reunion has been rumoured for years. Picture: NBC Universal

The main stars are all in-talks with huge TV bosses about a reunion!

Hit TV show Friends just celebrated its 25th anniversary and had everyone reminiscing over the good old days.

But it's good news for fans are sources have leaked that all six of the main cast, including the show's creators are all in meetings about a special reunion.

via Giphy

The old episodes of the show are set to leave Netflix soon and make its debut on WarnerMedia's new subscription platform, HBO Max which will cost around $15 a month.

Launching the reunion episode on the new platform could be a great way to boost subscribers in the early days and to compete with other steaming sites such as Netflix, Hula and Amazon Prime.

We can't wait to see what's in store for the cast. Picture: NBC

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe are likely to return to our screens according to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that the sitcom show will be back for more.

They also contacted HBO Max and producers WBTV who declined to comment on the matter.

Talks are now underway for an unscripted reunion special which would feature all of the cast and its creators, but the sources also added that the deal is a long way away from being done.

The show could be back on our screens if things go smoothly. Picture: NBC Universal

A lot of work needs to be figured out before anything is official but sorting out everyone's schedules is currently the main priority, as they all need to align.

They added that there is still a possibility that the talks could fizzle out and the whole concept could never come to fruition, but let's hope that's not the case.

They noted that WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt has been the main person behind the push for the Friends reunion, as it would pair well with HBO Max's debut and the comedy's new streaming home.

Sources say that the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself.

The Friends cast have been snapped together on multiple occasions in recent times, with the whole six of them coming together for an epic selfie.

Jennifer Aniston's first ever Instagram post was a selfie of her, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

And there was another reunion only a week ago, with Courtney and Matthew posing for a selfie, sending Monica and Chandler fans wild.