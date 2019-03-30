She's no fool! Rihanna rocks underwear line which launches on April 1st

30 March 2019, 13:31 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 13:59

Rihanna
Rihanna. Picture: Rihanna

By Beci Wood

Cheeky Rihanna looks incredible in a see-through silk camisole as she models her new underwear collection.

The We Found Love singer previewed sexy pieces from her new Savage x Fenty line on her social media.

Rihanna - real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty - dazzled as she posed in the sheer yellow floral camisole and matching knickers.

In one picture she pouts as she turns her rear to the camera, while in another she flaunts her toned tummy as she lifts her top.

The items are available to buy on April Fools Day.

But it's Rihanna who is laughing all the way to the bank as the line is hugely popular - earning more than $100million in its first 40 days when it launched last May.

The images come a week after the entrepreneur unveiled images for her Fenty Beauty Line. She has also lent her name to the ready-to-wear brand Fenty x Puma. 

