Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with. Picture: Getty

Mark, Gary and Howard have confirmed they will be taking a break after their current tour

Take That used to be "embarrassed" about their group name, but it could've been a lot, lot worse.

Mark Owen told The Sun: "There have been times when we've been a bit embarrassed about our name.

"We used to apologise when we introduced ourselves saying 'We're Take That' and thought we should be called something different.

Before finding chart-topping success in 1991, the boys nearly debuted as either The Cutest Rush, or Kick It.

Take That nearly called themselves 'Kick It'. Picture: Getty

Gary Barlow added: "It's a little bit like The Pet Shop Boys - as a name you think it's stupid.

"When you say the name Take That you do tend to think of us in a stadium or something, but it is a crap name."

With 10 children between the three of them, the band have decided to take a break after their current arena tour, but insist they will be back for "chapter three."

Howard explained: "We're going to rest for a bit and not even think about any other tours or albums.

"This is the end of Part Two and when we feel like it, we can come back and start talking again about where we want to go next... It's actually really nice, because we've all got big families."

