Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

24 April 2019, 12:59

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with
Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with. Picture: Getty

Mark, Gary and Howard have confirmed they will be taking a break after their current tour

Take That used to be "embarrassed" about their group name, but it could've been a lot, lot worse.

Mark Owen told The Sun: "There have been times when we've been a bit embarrassed about our name.

"We used to apologise when we introduced ourselves saying 'We're Take That' and thought we should be called something different.

Before finding chart-topping success in 1991, the boys nearly debuted as either The Cutest Rush, or Kick It.

Take That nearly called themselves 'Kick It'
Take That nearly called themselves 'Kick It'. Picture: Getty

Gary Barlow added: "It's a little bit like The Pet Shop Boys - as a name you think it's stupid.

"When you say the name Take That you do tend to think of us in a stadium or something, but it is a crap name."

With 10 children between the three of them, the band have decided to take a break after their current arena tour, but insist they will be back for "chapter three."

Howard explained: "We're going to rest for a bit and not even think about any other tours or albums.

"This is the end of Part Two and when we feel like it, we can come back and start talking again about where we want to go next... It's actually really nice, because we've all got big families."

READ MORE: Take That's Howard reveals Jason 'isn't taking emails or calls' from the band

More Music

See more More Music

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Adele ‘excited’ to date again following split from husband Simon Konecki
London Celebrity Sightings - April 16, 2019

Olly Murs ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Zara McDermott

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Adele confirms split from husband of three years Simon Konecki
Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Trending on Heart

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?

Celebrities

Jacobite steam train

Simply spellbinding! The Scottish Highlands is the place to be if you're a movie buff

Travel

The bride took being frugal to another level

Woman's rage as neighbour sneaks into her garden and steals rare flowers for her wedding

Lifestyle

WhatsApp asset

New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

Lifestyle

Magic Mike has reportedly failed to show up to a string of birthday parties

Kids' entertainer accused of 'stealing children's happiness' over string of birthday no-shows

Lifestyle

Peter Barlow turns to alcohol this week in the wake of his ex-wife Carla's disappearance

Coronation Street's Peter Barlow hits the bottle as he suffers devastating relapse

TV & Movies