Coronation Street's James Burrows reveals he’s engaged after romantic proposal

Corrie star James Burrows has proposed to his wife. Picture: Instagram

Coronation Street actor James Burrows has got engaged to his girlfriend after a trip to Lake Windermere.

Congratulations are in order, because Coronation Street star James Burrows is engaged to his girlfriend Sophie Coates.

The actor - who plays Dr Ali Neeson in the ITV soap - took his other half out on a boat in the middle of Lake Windermere earlier this week.

And after a very romantic proposal, she said yes!

Sharing a picture of the moment on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes.

"It’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict #engaged #happy."

Sophie, 30, posted another picture showing the ring on her finger, as she told her friends and family: "I said yes! Not really, I said 'are you joking' about 17 times and then I said yes 💍🥂❤️."

James’ Corrie co-stars have been quick to congratulate the pair, with Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, writing: "Congrats burrows! X."

Faye Windass star Ellie Leach added: "Ahhhhh congrats !!!!"

Julia Goulding - who plays Shona Ramsay - later posted: "Congratulations to both of you! Xx."

This comes after James revealed that fiancée Sophie had given birth to their first child together.

The actor - who has been in Corrie since 2018 - told his followers with a subtle announcement on Instagram in May, sharing a snap of them hugging at a pub table.

He wrote: "Out with my beautiful girlfriend @sophie_coates baby free for a few hours while nana and grandad look after her #happyness.”

The couple later revealed the name of their little one as Betty Florence Burrows, following her birth on April 25.

Sophie has since opened up on her gruelling 46 hour labour due to suffering from pre-eclampsia.

Unfortunately, baby Betty also had an infection after being born one week early so mum and daughter were kept in hospital for ten days.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Sophie said: “Towards the end of my pregnancy I got pre-eclampsia so I was induced in the end. I was in and out of hospital from 30 weeks anyway, as they were checking me for high blood pressure, and then the final time I went in they told me it had developed into pre-eclampsia.

“I was told to come back the following day at 6pm. Pre-eclampsia affects the function of the placenta so if that stops working properly it affects the baby’s growth, so it was safe to induce me.

“I was induced with a hormone drip. It was 46 hours in total. It was very intense.”