Coronation Street spoilers: Who is new star Will Mellor and what else has he been in?

Will Mellor has joined the cast of Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Will Mellor playing in Coronation Street and is he married?

Seasoned actor Will Mellor recently joined the cast of Coronation Street, with his character making his debut on Friday 12th March.

Speaking about bagging a role in the UK’s longest running soap, Will recently told Radio Times: “I always said if I get the phone call, I’ll do it – you don’t turn down Corrie.

“It’s an institution. It was an honour to be asked and I jumped at the chance.

“And my mum is so excited. I’ve been acting 32 years and she’s waited all this time for me to do Corrie, she’s telling all her friends. Though I’ve told her to warn them I’m horrible in it and she might get a bit of abuse!”

But who is Will Mellor and what do we know about his TV career?

Will Mellor is playing evil villain Harvey in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

How old is Will Mellor?

Will Mellor was born on 3 April 1976, making him 44-years-old.

He is an actor and singer, who first hit our screens when he played Ben Rowlingson in the children’s programme Children’s Ward back in 1990.

The star later released a cover of Leo Sayer's ‘When I Need You’ which reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart, as well as a follow-up single called ‘No Matter What I Do’, which reached number 23.

What else has Will Mellor been in?

Will is best known for his role as James ‘Jambo’ Bolton in Hollyoaks which he joined back in 1995.

Will Mellor played Jambo in Hollyoaks. Picture: PA Images

He also starred as Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, DC Spike Tanner in No Offence, Steve Connolly in Broadchurch and Georgie in Barking!.

Will has also appeared as a regular in Casualty, playing Jack Vincent from 2001-2003.

Other credits include playing Karl Slater in Death in Paradise, PC Rod Kennedy in Line of Duty, and Liam Flynn in the comedy In with the Flynns.

Who is Will Mellor playing in Coronation Street?

Will is playing Harvey in Corrie who is head of the drug dealing gang that is using Simon Barlow.

Viewers will see Leanne Battersby trying to warn Harvey off, but she is then dragged into his terrifying criminal underworld.

Speaking about his new character, Will said: “Harvey has no regard for anyone’s feelings or their situation.

“He picks innocent people to deal for him who slip under the radar, and preys on their vulnerability. I don’t think he knows Simon is trying to earn money to help his mum after her son died, and even if he did he wouldn’t care.

“He enjoys having power over people and manipulating them so they’re too scared to go to the police. When Harvey threatens to break your legs or cut you into pieces unless you do as he says, he means it. There’s a swagger, an arrogance that he will never get caught – but the ones working for him will.”

Is Will Mellor married?

Will met dancer Michelle McSween in 1999 when they starred in the stage musical Oh, What a Night together.

The couple married in 2007 and have two children.

