Who is Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman, who is he engaged to and what happened with Caprice Bourret?

Hamish Gaman has returned to Dancing On Ice for the 2021 series.

Hamish Gaman is one of the professional skaters returning to ITV's Dancing On Ice for the 13th series.

Following a controversial year with Caprice Bourret in 2020, Hamish is excited to be paired with celebrity Faye Brookes.

From his career, to Dancing On Ice, his relationship and fall out with Caprice, here's everything you need to know:

Hamish Gaman is competing with Faye Brookes this year. Picture: Instagram/Hamish Gaman

Who is Hamish Gaman and how old is he?

Hamish Gaman is a 37-year-old professional skater and professional on Dancing On Ice.

Hamish joined the cast of Dancing On Ice in 2018, when he was paired with Perri Shakes-Drayton.

The following year, Hamish danced with Saara Aalto.

In 2020, the skater was partnered with Caprice Bourret, but decided to step away from the pairing after a mysterious falling out with the TV personality.

Caprice was partnered with a different pro skater before quitting the show herself.

Hamish is engaged to Amelia Humfress. Picture: Instagram/Hamish Gaman

Who is Hamish Gaman's fiancée?

Hamish is engaged to Amelia Humfress.

Amelia is an illustrator.

Hamish announced the happy news they were to be married in March last year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Hamish wrote: "It’s finally time for some good news.

"We’re engaged, And we’ve now set a date! After so much negativity, it feels so good to talk about something positive."

What happened between Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman?

There was a lot of mystery around Hamish and Caprice's falling out during last year's Dancing On Ice.

The mystery started when Hamish pulled out of a Sunday night performance, telling fans: "I'm sad to say that I've pulled out of appearing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

"The past three-and-a-half months have been the worst of my life, and I'm struggling. It might look like things have been calming down, but they aren't."

Caprice was instead given pro skater Oscar Peter to perform with, before she quit the series.

At the time, Caprice said she had quit for her mental health.

A representative of the star said in a statement: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice. It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons.

“Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful.

“Now she’s taking some time to recover and look after herself and her family.”

Following Caprice's claims she had been 'bullied' on the show – which ITV denied – Hamish shared a message on Instagram, writing: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I’ve been overwhelmed by your love and support—it’s brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I’m not okay, but I’d like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me. I’m comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Later, it was reported by The Sun that Caprice bullied Hamish, with a source telling the publication: "Caprice began to belittle and disrespect Hamish very quickly after their first training sessions began.

"She would mock him in front of the Dancing On Ice crew with comments such as, ‘you skate like a girl’ and ‘be more manly - you’re more feminine than me".

Caprice's team denied the claims, saying in a statement: "This is absolutely not true. Caprice only ever complemented Hamish on how beautiful and elegant his skating was.

"Caprice received very little support from ITV and had to seek external help of her own accord. She has been seeing a counselling psychologist as well as two doctors on an ongoing basis.

"She has been deeply distressed by the occurrences that have happened over the last few months, and this has directly effected not only herself but her family."

