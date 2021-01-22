Ashley Banjo hits backs at critics who claim Dancing On Ice injuries are ‘overwhelming the NHS’

Ashley Banjo hit back at critics who said Dancing On Ice was ‘overwhelming the NHS’. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Denise Van Outen

By Alice Dear

The Dancing On Ice judge has told the trolls 'let everyone be' following backlash.

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo has hit back at people who claim the popular skating show is ‘overwhelming the NHS’.

This comes after Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy's partner Andy Buchanan and Graham Bell's professional skater Yebin Mok were all given medical attention following accidents on the ice.

Ashley Banjo said that the celebrities and professionals are helping people 'escape' with entertainment every weekend. Picture: Instagram/Ashley Banjo

Speaking of the backlash, Ashley said: "It annoys me when people start calling people out. Just look at your own life for a second.

"Let everyone be. Just be sensible and let's get through this in the best way we can.

"Every time someone puts themselves on the line they're actually going out there to entertain people on a Sunday night."

Graham Bell's dancing partner Yebin ended up in hospital last week following an accident on the ice. Picture: Instagram/ Yebin Mok

He went on: "They are going out to earn a living and put bread on the table for their families and pay their mortgage.

"I don't think people should be so quick to judge what people are doing and whether it's worth it or not.

"They are going out there entertaining people and hopefully help people to escape the rubbish that's going on in the world and if that means there's a nurse who has to look at someone's bruised shoulder for half an hour then just be real for a moment."

Denise Van Outen also suffered an injury while rehearsing. Picture: Instagram/ Denise Van Outen

John Barrowman, also a judge on the hit skating show, joined Ashley in defending the skaters.

He explained that it is "not taken lightly" when it's decided if they're going to hospital.

"There's no special treatment, they're in line with everybody else", he added: "There are always going to be people who criticise it, but you have to look after people's health. They would be criticising if we left them lying on the ice for six hours.

"We're trying to do our best in a situation we have been given and also respecting the time and work that everybody in the NHS is putting in.

"The NHS is the most important thing in our world at the moment and the frontline workers who are taking care of our sick and infected."

