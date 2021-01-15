What is the Dancing On Ice 'Golden Ticket' twist and what does it mean?

What is the new Dancing On Ice Golden Ticket twist? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice have introduced a new 'Golden Ticket' twist to the 2021 series, but what does it mean?

Dancing On Ice is back this weekend as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host the hit ITV ice-skating series.

Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will return to the judging panel, but this year with new powers.

Ahead of the series launch show, it has been revealed there will be a 'Golden Ticket' twist.

What is Dancing On Ice's 'Golden Ticket'?

For the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice, the producers have added a little twist.

For the first two episodes of the show, the judges will be given the chance to give one celebrity skater the chance to avoid the first public vote.

During the first episode, half the skaters will perform, followed the weekend after by the rest of them.

The judges will then decide which of the couples they think deserves to be saved from the first public vote.

Speaking of the new rule, Christopher said: "There is a golden ticket situation for the first two episodes.

"The judges are going to give one celebrity the opportunity to be out of the public vote based on their performance that night.

"So there is everything to skate for to not be in that public vote for the fist week."

