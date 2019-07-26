EastEnders' original Dotty actress Molly Collin looks unrecognisable as soap recast role

EastEnders are bringing evil Dotty back to the famous soap, but with a new actress.

One of EastEnders’ biggest villains, Dotty, is returning to Albert Square, a decade since the character was last on our screens.

The original Dotty actress, Molly Conlin, will not be filling the role, which will instead been played by CBBC actress Milly Zero.

As Milly takes the role, viewers have questioned what original actress Molly is up to these days.

Molly is now 18-years-old, and looks like an entirely different person.

Molly Colin played the evil litter girl on the hit BBC soap
Molly Colin played the evil litter girl on the hit BBC soap. Picture: BBC
Molly Conlin is now 18
Molly Conlin is now 18. Picture: Instagram/Molly Conlin

The last time she filled the role of Dotty was in 2010, when the character left Albert Square.

Since then, Molly has been focusing on her education.

She has addressed the news that the role is being filled by a different actress, confusing the news "upset" her.

On her Instagram, she wrote: “Everyone’s asking so many questions so I thought I’d write a post.

CBBC actress Milly Zero is filling the role of Dotty
CBBC actress Milly Zero is filling the role of Dotty. Picture: BBC

“Yes, they have re-cast Dotty Cotton, they wanted the new Dotty to appear a lot older and for her to be roughly in her 20s!”

She added: “Of course I’m very upset but I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Talking to Heart.co.uk earlier this year, Molly revealed she was returning to acting.

When asked whether she would like to return to EastEnders, she told us: “Of course I would!”

Molly is still looking to continue her acting career
Molly is still looking to continue her acting career. Picture: Instagram/Molly Conlin

The new Dotty actress, Milly, told The Sun about her new role: “I am honestly so excited to be playing Dotty Cotton and joining the E20 family, especially playing alongside June Brown, who I have been watching on my telly since I was a young girl.

"Her and Dotty have such an interesting relationship to explore with a complicated history, so I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. It all feels very surreal and I am buzzing already."

